School District 50 on Haida Gwaii gets food security funding

The provincial government announced today that $58,000 will each be going to school district 50 on Hiaida Gwaii as well as the Nuxulk Nation in Bella Colla to provide greater access to nutritious food.

"For the Nuxulk Nation, it's going towards purchasing needed equipment for their existing commercial kitchen facility as well as supporting community education and capacity building programs. On Haida Gwaii the school district school district 50 will use the funds for the Haida Gwaii Food Sovereignty Project, which supports youth and elder knowledge sharing," said Nortyh Coast MLA Jennifer Rice.

Rice told CFTK-TV News that food security is an issue that's a vital importance all across the north coast, and it really showed during the supply issues caused by the pandemic.

"It was really concerning with all these cancelations and no clear understanding of when the next ferry sailing would be, people were concerned about where they were going to get their groceries next. We saw a lot of these types of disruptions with the global supply chain during the pandemic that affected communities throughout the province, but it was particularly felt here in the north coast," she explained.

For Haida Gwaii specifically, this funding represents another step in the right direction in preserving Haida culture.

"Many of the Haida Nation members, they've relied on access to traditional foods for millennia, and Haida people want to continue to access their traditional foods for many more years to come," said Rice.