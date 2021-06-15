Second round of COVID-19 vaccinations begins in Prince Rupert.

Today marked the first day of the mass vaccination clinic in Prince Rupert for second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic is located in the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. It runs until July 9th and it's open six days a week from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

Back in March, Prince Rupert and Port Edward residents were able to book their first doses through a call centre – but this time around, people need to register through the province's Get Vaccinated website in order to receive an invitation to book their shot.

Those who missed their first shots can also get vaccinated at the clinic as well.

Health Services Administrator for Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii Julia Pemberton says she wants the majority of residents to get their second shots before people start travelling during the summer months.

"What's different about this clinic is I think we can really focus on how far we've come," she said.

"The vibe is very different. It's very hopeful. It's a lot more relaxed than the first clinic, which is really nice. People are excited – there's conversations at the clinic around 'what are you going to do next?' and you're hearing stories like 'I'm going to go see my parents for the first time in two years,' or 'I'm going to go see the new baby that was born in my extended family that I haven't yet met.'

"So I think these things are really fantastic stories of hope, and stories on how we're going to move out of this pandemic and reconnect to the stories and people that really matter to us."

However, Pemberton says registration rates for second doses in the city are lower than what they were for the first clinic.

"We'll be having drop-in clinics for anybody that's having problems with booking, so watch for those especially near the end of the month. But yeah, we've seen less immunization booking this time around than the other. I don't know if it's because we're less in crisis right now than we were in March, but I think people need to understand that you're not fully vaccinated without your second vaccine."

Pemberton added that anyone who is having difficulty with registering for their vaccines can call the health unit or visit the clinic itself for help with getting registered.