Six new B.C. Housing rental projects are coming to the Northwest

B.C. Housing's Community Housing Fund is supporting six new rental housing projects in the Northwest.

In Terrace, 34 homes will be built in partnership with the Ksan Society and 43 homes for seniors will be build in partnership with the Terrace and District Community Services Society.

B.C. Housing is also working with the Wrinch Memorial Foundation Society to build 31 new homes in Hazelton for families, seniors and people with disabilities.

The other three housing projects coming to the Northwest are Indigenous-led.

In Prince Rupert, B.C. Housing is working with the Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society to build 16 new homes for Indigenous individuals, families and elders.

In Smithers, 23 homes for Indigenous families and elders will be built in partnership with the Dze L K'ant Housing Society.

15 new homes for elders will also be built in the Gitanyow Nation, in partnership with Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs.

A total of 47 new projects throughout the province were selected through the Community Housing Fund in today’s announcement. The fund supports housing for moderate- and low-income individuals and families.

"Every one of the affordable homes announced today are desperately needed and will change the life course for thousands of individuals and families in the decades ahead," said Jill Atkey, CEO of the BC Non-Profit Housing Association.

"The community housing sector looks forward to working with municipal partners to ensure these new homes are built as quickly as possible."

Skitine MLA Nathan Cullen also welcomed the arrival of new affordable housing units in his riding.

“I hear from people in my constituency all the time the very real and difficult challenge of finding housing that meets their needs,” he said.

“These new housing projects will provide a safe and affordable place to call home for both Indigenous and Non-Indigenous people in the North.”