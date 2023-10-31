Skeena Valley Seniors Society had a meeting with Northern Health

The Skeena Valley Seniors Society had a meeting with both Northern Health's CEO and CAO at the admin office for Northern health across the street from the Credit Union Bank.

And the main subject they were discussing was one that the Society had been trying to get public attention on for quite a while.

This was a meeting that the Society had been trying to get for the past 4 months or so and in addition to the attempted ending of warehousing seniors and their continuing attempt to get the old Seven Sisters Facility refurbished into a daycare centre, the Society had a few other concerns related to the new hospital as well.

2000 plus signatures supporting Skeena Valley Seniors were also presented at the meeting and while it's currently unclear how it ended, Society President Diana Penner said they would hope for the best.