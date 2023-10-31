Skeena Valley Seniors Society had a meeting with Northern Health
The Skeena Valley Seniors Society had a meeting with both Northern Health's CEO and CAO at the admin office for Northern health across the street from the Credit Union Bank.
And the main subject they were discussing was one that the Society had been trying to get public attention on for quite a while.
This was a meeting that the Society had been trying to get for the past 4 months or so and in addition to the attempted ending of warehousing seniors and their continuing attempt to get the old Seven Sisters Facility refurbished into a daycare centre, the Society had a few other concerns related to the new hospital as well.
2000 plus signatures supporting Skeena Valley Seniors were also presented at the meeting and while it's currently unclear how it ended, Society President Diana Penner said they would hope for the best.
Terry Gillespie is the new Terrace RCMP InspectorTerrace RCMP have gotten themselves an officer to fill the inspector position that had been vacant for around 2 years
Terrace is going to take down the canopy covering on Lakelse AvenueWord has come out revealing that the City of Terrace is going to start what is currently expected to be a complete overhauling of the 4600 block of Lakelse Avenue.
Nisga'a memorial pole to start journey home to B.C.A memorial totem pole belonging to members of the Nisga'a Nation in northwestern British Columbia is about to begin its journey home from the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburg
Evacuation Alert for Witset Due to WildfireThe John Brown Creek wildfire, is close enough to the community of Witset to warrant a warning from the BC Wildfire Service
Terrace Fire Department responded to a fire on Pear StreetTerrace Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire that was said to have come out of a bedroom window in a duplex on the 2600 block of Pear Street
Wade Flaherty Was A Special Guest At The True North Goalie ClinicWade Flaherty made a return to Terrace to coach younger talent at the True North Goalie Clinic
Terrace Sportsplex Parking Lot Noise IssuesResidents in Terrace's Sonder House have recently given some complaints to Terrace council about some loud noises they regularly have to deal with coming from the area right next to them.
Terrace's Cricket Club Getting Cricket Pitch BuiltTerrace's Cricket Club recently got some good news as their efforts to try and secure a proper cricket pitch have now come to fruition.
All category one campfires banned in BC with exception of Haida GwaiiCampfires were banned in all of British Columbia on Monday in an attempt to prevent human-caused wildfires amid persistently hot, dry and volatile conditions.