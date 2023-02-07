Terrace Finally able to work on the McConnell Crescent landslide

A new report has revealed that work has finally started on fixing McConnell Crescent in Terrace.

The main concern of the street is that multiple homes have been on the verge of falling into the Kitsumkalum River since about 2017 but the City hadn't been able to anything about it until now.

Reports are also saying that work on the cliff area is expected to be finished sometime in the last week of April.

The main reason that Terrace was finally able to do something about this was thanks to the Province giving them $2.5 Million.

The slide area first started eroding property back in 2017 and in 2019, the backyard of 5414 McConnell was taken out by a landslide.

In 2021, the house located at 5412 lost their backyard fence and that same year, property owners started asking the city for help.