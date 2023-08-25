Terrace Fire Department responded to a fire on Pear Street
In a report on the city's website, the City of Terrace spoke about a structure fire that took place recently.
The report said that the Terrace Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire that was said to have come out of a bedroom window in a duplex on the 2600 block of Pear Street.
Luckily, the department were quickly able to minimize the damage caused by the fire and every occupant made it to safety without any injuries thanks to properly working smoke alarms.
It's been reported that the actual cause of the fire was because a electrical device malfunctioned, in particular a mini fridge wiring and plug were blamed and the Fire department later thanked everyone who helped them snuff the fire out fully.
