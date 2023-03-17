Terrace Hosts BC U18 Tier 3 Hockey Championships
Terrace is host to the U18 Tier 3 Provincial Hockey Championships commencing this weekend and running until March 23rd. 9 teams are visiting to compete in the tournament.
“Well, it's really big for the city, like across the city for revenue, for people coming in, accessing the hotels, accessing the restaurants, going to different activities within the city. It also just brings together the city where we have seen everybody from volunteers to businesses all come together to help support this. It helps with the excitement of the young players coming in and to be able to host something like this is so exciting” – Frances Tooms, BC Hockey Championship Chair.
The Terrace Kermodes U-18 team has previously won the BC Hockey Championships in 2019 and in 2022 after two years off due to COVID. The excitement is there for the team to win three straight titles in front of their home town fans. For a full schedule of games visit the Terrace Minor Hockey Facebook page.
