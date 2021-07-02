Terrace implements sprinkling ban due to increased water usage.

The City of Terrace has implemented a ban on lawn and garden sprinking amidst intense heat throughout the region.

Residents are now required to limit the watering of their lawns and gardens to hand sprinkling with a controlled nozzle only.

The city says water consumption has increased significantly over the past few days, and it has created a high level of demand on the city's water system.

The restrictions are meant to ensure that an adequate water supply is available for the city's firefighters.

If you're looking for other ways to cool off, a cooling centre has been set up at the Sportsplex that will be open today and tomorrow until 7 p.m.

The city's splash park is also open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. this week, and the pool is open as well.