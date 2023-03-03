Terrace Mayor speaks on trying to increase budget

In a recent interview, Terrace's Mayor Sean Bujtas spoke on how despite the community's growth, the City's budget is seriously lacking compared to some other communities in Northern BC.

But even with Terrace currently having to deal with operating on a lesser budget compared to some of their neighboring communities, there is still being action taken to try and give the city a significant funding boost.

The main goal for Terrace currently is to create a revenue sharing agreement with the Province so that the city will be able to properly fix their biggest problems, with one of the biggest issues mentioned by the mayor being Terrace's road quality.

Another major priority of Terrace is to hopefully build some new infrastructure as well if this agreement can officially be put together.