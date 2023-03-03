Terrace Mayor speaks on trying to increase budget
In a recent interview, Terrace's Mayor Sean Bujtas spoke on how despite the community's growth, the City's budget is seriously lacking compared to some other communities in Northern BC.
But even with Terrace currently having to deal with operating on a lesser budget compared to some of their neighboring communities, there is still being action taken to try and give the city a significant funding boost.
The main goal for Terrace currently is to create a revenue sharing agreement with the Province so that the city will be able to properly fix their biggest problems, with one of the biggest issues mentioned by the mayor being Terrace's road quality.
Another major priority of Terrace is to hopefully build some new infrastructure as well if this agreement can officially be put together.
-
Terrace’s George Little House was broken into on Thursday March 2ndAt around 5 am Thursday morning a vandal broke into the heritage site and via rail station.
-
Wet’suwet’en Defendants Allege Charter ViolationsWet’suwet’en defendants allege Charter violations, seek stay of court proceedings
-
Coachman Apartments UpdateTerrace's Mayor gives an update on the Coachman Apartments
-
Terrace River Kings Crowned West Division Champions 6th Year In a RowTerrace River kings crowned west division Champions 6th year in a row. Heading to Playoffs and to the Coy Cup.
-
Lack of HandyDart improvements leaves many Terrace residents frustratedDespite the frustration, suggestions are still being made to make improvements
-
Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine says not rezoning applicationThe Rezoning Application for a piece of land in Old Remo was not well received by nearby residents
-
Local RCMP take part in Weekend Polar PlungeKitimat and Terrace answered the Challenge of the Prince Rupert RCMP
-
All Native Basketball Tournament back a sense of normalcyThings seem to finally be back to normal for one of BC's biggest sports Tournaments
-
Terrace RCMP arrest man after reports of shots firedthe shots reportedly came from somewhere Kitwanga