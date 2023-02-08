Terrace RCMP arrest man after reports of shots fired

One man was arrested following a report of shots fired.

Terrace RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired at a rest stop near Kitwanga. It was reported a pickup truck pulled into the rest stop, sped in circles, flashed its high beams and stopped. The driver then got out of the truck approached a commercial vehicle at the rest stop and tried to open the door but was unsuccessful.

The suspect then went back to the pickup, got a firearm and shot the gun several times into the bushes before getting into the truck and fleeing the area.

The suspect was later located by Smithers RCMP near Kleanza Creek where police attempted to stop the suspect vehicle before it tried to ram the police vehicle narrowly missing two officers. The suspect vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed heading towards Terrace.

Police successfully deployed a tire deflation device, and the driver, a 30-year-old man, was arrested without further incident. The investigation is ongoing.