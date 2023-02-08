Terrace RCMP arrest man after reports of shots fired
One man was arrested following a report of shots fired.
Terrace RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired at a rest stop near Kitwanga. It was reported a pickup truck pulled into the rest stop, sped in circles, flashed its high beams and stopped. The driver then got out of the truck approached a commercial vehicle at the rest stop and tried to open the door but was unsuccessful.
The suspect then went back to the pickup, got a firearm and shot the gun several times into the bushes before getting into the truck and fleeing the area.
The suspect was later located by Smithers RCMP near Kleanza Creek where police attempted to stop the suspect vehicle before it tried to ram the police vehicle narrowly missing two officers. The suspect vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed heading towards Terrace.
Police successfully deployed a tire deflation device, and the driver, a 30-year-old man, was arrested without further incident. The investigation is ongoing.
-
Terrace Finally able to work on the McConnell Crescent landslideThe Province of BC giving the city over 2 million dollars allowed Terrace to finally work on fixing this issue
-
Prince Rupert Rampage raise over 75 thousand dollarsAll the money raised is expected to stay and be used within the community of Prince Rupert as part of the team's partnership with a local hospital
-
Prince Rupert RCMP Cops for Cancer fundraiserEvent to take place in mid-September from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake
-
School District 50 on Haida Gwaii gets food security fundingCourtesy of the Victoria Foundation's Food Security Provincial Initiatives fund.
-
Advocates, victims react to B.C. ending agreement with Canada Border ServicesDecision considered a big step in addressing nation-wide human rights issue
-
Northwest urges seniors and caregivers to prepare for rising temperaturesWith higher temperatures expected, it is recommended that seniors take some additional precautions.
-
Prince Rupert Fire Department picking up slack for medical callsDue to BC Ambulance staffing shortages
-
Herb Pond running for Prince Rupert Mayor in fall electionPond previously held the position from 2002-2008
-
Terrace RCMP requesting public's help in locating missing womanThe Terrace RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Jaswinder Taggar whose whereabouts are unknown.