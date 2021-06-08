Terrace RCMP, B.C. Coroners Service launch investigations into train fatality.

Terrace RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are both investigating a train incident that claimed the life of a Terrace woman.

On Saturday May 29th just after 7 p.m., Terrace RCMP were alerted that a woman had been struck on the train tracks in the 3100-block of School Street.

When frontline officers arrived, they found a 21-year old woman lying unresponsive beside the tracks. She was pronounced dead on the scene by BC Emergency Health Services.

Witnesses reported the woman was on the tracks and did not move off of them despite repeated train-whistle sounds. The train was unable to stop prior to the collision.

"While we are continuing to investigate, it does not appear the woman’s death was a result of any criminality but rather a tragic accident," said S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, senior media relations officer for the B.C. RCMP.

Anyone who may have been a witness or have dash cam or other video footage of this incident is asked to contact the Terrace RCMP.