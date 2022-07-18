Terrace RCMP requesting public's help in locating missing woman

Terrace RCMP are appealing for help finding Jaswinder Taggar whose whereabouts are currently unkown.

Taggar was last seen on Sunday morning in her family home where she appeared to be in good health at the time. It is believed she is without her wallet, cellphone and ID. The family has reported this to be "extremely out of charater" and is concerned for her safety and well-being.

Taggar is a 59-year-old South Asian woman who is described as 5'1'' tall and 121 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.