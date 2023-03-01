Terrace River Kings Crowned West Division Champions 6TH Year In a Row

THE TERRACE RIVER KINGS HAVE BEEN CROWNED WEST DIVISION CHAMPIONS FOR THE SIXTH YEAR IN A ROW HAVING WON THEIR SERIES AGAINST SMITHERS 2 GAMES TO NONE, THE RIVER KINGS HEADED TO HAZELTON TO TAKE ON THE WOLVERINES IN THE WEST DIVISION FINALS WINNING THEIR FIRST GAME IN HAZELTON 6 TO 3.

THE RIVER KINGS RETURNED HOME TO FACE THEIR SERIES RIVALS IN THEIR HOME BARN AND HAZELTON PROVED A FORMIDABLE FOE TAKING GAME 2 BY A SCORE OF 8 TO 2 AND TYING THE SERIES SETTING UP A WINNER TAKE ALL GAME THREE THIS PASSED SUNDAY AFTERNOON WITH TERRACE WINNING THE GAME IN DOUBLE OT.

THE RIVER KINGS WILL PLAY IN THE CIHL PLAYOFF FINALS VS. QUESNEL. GAME 1 IN TERRACE

THIS SATURDAY MARCH 4th. THIS WILL BE THE LAST HOME GAME OF THE SEASON.

THE RIVERKINGS WILL ALSO MAKE THE TRIP FOR THE COY CUP WHICH WILL BE HELD IN QUESNEL THIS YEAR.