Terrace's Cricket Club Getting Cricket Pitch Built

Terrace's Cricket Club recently got some good news as their efforts to try and secure a proper cricket pitch have now come to fruition.

At the most recent Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine board meeting, which was a special one in New Hazelton, the board officially agreed to build a true cricket pitch for the club at the Thornhill Community Grounds, across from the nearby community centre.

The club's president, Kam Siemens, later emphasized how important it was for her to hear the approval in person as well as how she felt when it did finally get approved.

Finding any spot to play had reportedly been very diffcult for the club, which has grown to encompass over 60 players and three seperate teams, the Downtown Dragons, Terrace Thunder, and Punjab Panthers.

Getting this pitch approved was said to have taken around 5 years but it's finally starting to be built and Siemens explained what the club will focus on now after this big win for them.

As of right now, the projection is that the pitch will be finished and ready for use some time in mid to late September and the club is also hoping to register with Cricket BC and Cricket Canada soon while further expanding their number of club members.