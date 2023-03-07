Terrace set to receive $4.633 million from Province

Terrace is set to receive $4.633 million after the province’s $1 billion Growing Communities Fund was announced last Friday. Grants will be distributed using a formula that incorporates an initial $500,000 per municipality or district, and further adjustments for population size and per-capita population growth between 2016 and 2021, based on BC Stats data. The funds are being distributed to help build community infrastructure and amenities to meet the demands of unprecedented population growth. The Ministry of Municipal Affairs will provide further guidance to municipalities and regional districts on the use of their funds in the coming weeks with the funds being distributed by the end of March. “Based on population, our share of the Growing Communities Fund would have been $2.24 million of the $1 billion fund, but we are receiving double that. Explaining our infrastructure needs and the unique pressures of being a rural, northern community adjacent to major development; the Province heard our needs and responded accordingly. This money will help with much needed infrastructure projects.”- Mayor Sean Bujtas “Our communities are growing and this puts more pressure on community centres, parks and swimming pools that families rely on. To help, we’re providing the single largest provincial investment in communities in B.C.’s history,”- Premier David Eby.