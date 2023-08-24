Terrace Sportsplex Parking Lot Noise Issues

Residents in Terrace's Sonder House have recently given some complaints to Terrace council about some loud noises they regularly have to deal with coming from the area right next to them.

The house is located right next to Terrace's Sportsplex and in a 20 or so name petition that was sent the way of City Council during a recent Council meeting courtesy of the house's residents, they alleged that in the sportsplex's overflow parking lot that many people partake in very loud partying, littering as well as reckless driving while impaired that even resulted in some burnouts at night.

At the meeting, City Council was then said to have made the choice to defer to their staff on coming up with some practicable solutions to reduce the reported noise and unsafe traffic taking place on a seemingly regular basis.

One of the reported solutions that has been suggested is the potential installation of a $18,000 parking lot entrance gate, but if that happens, Terrace will have to wait until their capital works budget for 2024 can officially be set.