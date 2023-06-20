Terrace Trailer Park Fires

In the early morning hours of June 18th tragedy struck for the owners of a pair of local trailers in the Skeena Valley Trailer Court with fire destroying both units.

Reports state that an explosion was heard in the trailer park and what was referred to trailer A8 was seen fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to be called to the scene but by the time they made it to the area, trailer A7 had also caught on fire as well.

Even though the firefighters were eventually able to get both of the fires put out, neither one of the trailers are salvageable and it's not currently known what caused the fire.

CFTK TV News – Cael Maslin