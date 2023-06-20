Terrace Trailer Park Fires
In the early morning hours of June 18th tragedy struck for the owners of a pair of local trailers in the Skeena Valley Trailer Court with fire destroying both units.
Reports state that an explosion was heard in the trailer park and what was referred to trailer A8 was seen fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to be called to the scene but by the time they made it to the area, trailer A7 had also caught on fire as well.
Even though the firefighters were eventually able to get both of the fires put out, neither one of the trailers are salvageable and it's not currently known what caused the fire.
CFTK TV News – Cael Maslin
-
Kitimat Apartment fire fatalityOn June 18, 2023 the Kitimat RCMP and Kitimat Fire and Ambulance Service responded to a report of an apartment fire on the 1500 block of Albatross Ave
-
Four deceased found in Prince Rupert home, RCMP InvestigateOn Tuesday June 13th, 2023, at 9:00pm, the Prince Rupert RCMP responded to a report of four individuals being found deceased in a home on the 100 block of Silversides Drive.
-
Old Skeena Bridge Reopens Ahead Of ScheduleThe bridge was reopened last Saturday, May 27, after being shut down back in July 2022 for what was called extensive rehabilitation.
-
RCMP Search warrant executed, Arrests made, Drugs and firearms seizedA police investigation has led to the execution of a search warrant on the 4500 Block of Lazelle Ave.
-
Evacuation Orders New Remo and Old Remo and Evacuation Alerts Usk and Brauns IslandDue to the localized flooding that is impacting access and egress coupled with the potential high-level snow melt, the RDKS has issued a Declaration of Local State of Emergency Order
-
Evacuation Alert for Terrace South side and Ferry islandEvacuation Alert for Terrace South side, Ferry island closed due to flooding.
-
City of Terrace has declared a State of Local EmergencyCity of Terrace has declared a State of Local Emergency
-
Old Remo Evacuation OrderOld Remo Evacuation Order
-
Missing Person Jordan Straight Remains FoundRCMP have confirmed that the remains of missing person Jordan Straight have been found.