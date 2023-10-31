Terry Gillespie is the new Terrace RCMP Inspector

The Terrace RCMP have gotten themselves an officer to fill the inspector position that had been vacant for around 2 years.

And the man in question to take the job is Terry Gillespie, who had already been working for the detachment since early 2022 as the staff sergeant for the City.

Gillespie has been an RCMP officer since 2006, his previous job was being the staff sergeant for Smithers and his move to Terrace came with the expectation he would eventually be promoted.

Gillespie arrived at a time when the Terrace detachment was really struggling with officer shortages, with the vacancy rate being as high as 25 percent at times.

But even despite those problems, it's been reported that Gillespie's presence has also coincided with some successes in wittling down the community's problem with repeat offenders.