U18 Terrace Kermodes win Bronze in front of home crowd

The City of Terrace hosted the Provincial U18 BC Hockey Championships this past week. Teams from all over the Province travelled to Terrace to compete for the Provincial title. Teams from Dawson Creek, Castlegar, Whitehorse, South Okanagan, Vancouver Island, Mission. Aldergrove, Smithers, Prince George and the home team the Terrace Kermodes. The City of Terrace saw bus loads of participants along with parents and family members through out the community as the tournament went on through the week. The main arena had upwards of 1000 people in attendance per game for the nightly Terrace games, crowds not seen in that size for some years.

The Terrace Kermodes met undefeated Aldergrove in the semi finals this past Wednesday with the winner moving on into the finals. Both teams battled hard for the final ticket with Terrace losing in OT 5 to 4. Terrace would now face Smithers in the Bronze medal finals who were defeated by Mission by a score of 4 to 2 in the semi finals on Wednesday evening.

Terrace beat Smithers in the bronze medal game 3 to 0 securing 3rd place in the tournament and winning bronze in front of the home crowd. Mission went undefeated through out the tournament with a record of 6 and 0 and took home the gold medal beating Aldergrove in the finals 6 to 4.