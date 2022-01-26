Uptick in break and enters reported in Masset, say police

The Masset RCMP detachment says there has been a notable increase in break and enters on Haida Gwaii over the past few months.

Sgt. Detachment Commander Damon MacDonald says there have been six reported break and enters in Masset and two in Queen Charlotte since November. All of the cases are believed to be connected.

“Upon my arrival here, the members here at the detachment told me Masset – and pretty much all of Haida Gwaii – doesn't really experience property crime,” he said.

“This has been a definitely an uptick in the property crime that has been experienced recently, or for the last little while, on Haida Gwaii.”

MacDonald says businesses that are being targeted and that the perpetrators are going after any cash that’s left behind.

“The break-and-enters are typically occurring in the dark hours, so usually between midnight and four or five o'clock in the morning.”

Police are asking the community for any information about suspicious activity on the island.

“Masset is a small community, so typically people in the nighttime are doing normal nighttime things like sleeping. But if it happens to be noticed that people are out and about, we would just like the community to help us out and provide us with any information they have on these incidents."

MacDonald says that people or business owners who want to keep themselves safe at this time should remain vigilant.

“Make sure that their alarm systems are armed, and don't keep valuables at their place of business.”

People are also advice to lock all of their doors and windows, especially when they are not at home.