Women nearly scammed out of her money

One of the biggest problems that has been plauging modern society has been scams of all kinds from phone calls to online ones and Northern BC has not safe from them either as was shown in a recent local case from last week. As an elderly woman was tricked into thinking her son was injured in persumably a fight and needed $9,000 in bail money.

Luckily, Disaster was able to be averted in this situation thanks to the victim having another family member control her finances but this case unfourtunately almost had other consequences besides purely financial ones since she is in poor health and could've had a heart attack.

But there are useful tips that can be used to avoid suffering these big financial losses as well as not putting your body and mind under serious stress. Some of the suggestions given out in a quote from Terrace RCMP Staff Sgt Terry Gillespie include don't be afraid to say no, if it's too good to be true, it probably is, don't give out personal info over the phone or online and you can look up the Canadian anti Fraud Centre online to determine what's a scam and what's not.