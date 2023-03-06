Rock Or Bust: The Ultimate AC/DC Tribute Band

March 24-25, 2023

Lester Centre of the Arts and R.E.M. Lee Theatre

Coming to the Northwest, it’s Rock or Bust, the ultimate AC/DC Tribute Band! Rock or Bust is a high-energy rock show that will have you out of your seats rockin' until the end of the show and wanting more. Playing hits like "Highway to Hell," "Shook Me All Night Long," "Hell's Bells," "Back in Black," and many more, you'll have a rockin' good time!

March 24, 2023 at the Lester Centre of the Arts in Prince Rupert. Tickets: https://www.lestercentre.ca/box-office

March 25, 2023 at the R.E.M. Lee Theatre in Terrace. Tickets available at Misty River Books. More info: https://remleetheatre.ca/