The vaccination clinic at the Terrace Sportsplex is offering a walk-in option on May 20th.

A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being offered tomorrow at the Sportsplex for those 18 years and older needing the first dose.



According to the Northern Health website, no registrations are required, and the clinic will function on a first-come-first-serve basis.



Clinic hours will run from 9 am to 4 pm except for one hour from 12 pm to 1 pm. Clinics are also still available by appointment for those who are registered.



Residents are being reminded to bring their care card and wear a shirt with sleeves that can easily be rolled up.



A vaccine booth at the Skeena Valley Farmers Market also offers a walk-in option this Saturday from 9 am to 1pm.