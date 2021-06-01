We are Bell Media Radio Winnipeg...

Winnipeg's BOUNCE 99.9 is part of Bell Media Radio Winnipeg

1445 Pembina Highway, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3T 5C2

Our office is currently closed following Covid-19 Protocols

Our switchboard remains active, Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm

Switchboard / Front Desk: 204-477-5120

BOUNCE 99.9 Studio: 204-780-9999

BOUNCE 99.9 Text Line: 204-999*

*standard msg rates may apply

For all prize inquiries or questions on current contests, please email;

BOUNCE999@bellmedia.ca

Have a question about something you heard, or want to request a song?

Email: Chanine.Carr@bellmedia.ca

For all other inquiries, please use the Contact Us form below.