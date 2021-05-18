BOUNCE Night Out

BOUNCE Radio wants you to have a safe, socially-distanced night out at the movies this weekend, with the season opening of Morden's Stardust Drive-In!

Enter below for your chance to win, and if you're selected, we'll give you a vehicle pass for you and up to 5 family members to see Bon Jovi on the big screen this Saturday, May 22nd! Thanks to Encore Drive-In Nights, this never-before-seen show, recorded live, is airing at outdoor venues across Canada, the US and Ireland as part of a one-night only event - and you could be there! Click here to purchase tickets.

We'll also throw in a few made-in-Manitoba snacks for your back seat from Red River Co-op.

Winner to be announced this Friday, May 21st! You can also listen to win tickets all this week on BOUNCE Mornings with Beau & Mandy!