BOUNCE Bon Voyage Montage

Congratulations to Stefanie who solved our Bon Voyage “80`s Movie Soundtrack” Montage, and won herself a $4000 Dream Vacation.

If you missed it, you can listen to how it all went down below.

Guesses

February 16, 2023

7:15 am - Don got two songs correct

"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

"Footloose" - Kenny Loggins

"Manhunt" - Karen Kamon

4:15 pm - Stefanie got all three songs correct and is the winner of the Bon Voyage Montage!

"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

"Footloose" - Kenny Loggins

"Don't You(Forget About Me)" - Simple Minds

February 15, 2023

7:15 am - Stefanie got two songs correct

"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

"Footloose" - Kenny Loggins

"I Love Rock 'n' Roll" - Joan Jett

4:15 pm - Mark got two songs correct

"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

"Footloose" - Kenny Loggins

"Hearbreaker" - Pat Benatar

February 14, 2023

7:15 am - Adelaide got two songs correct

"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

"Footloose" - Kenny Loggins

"Bad to the Bone" - George Thorogood

4:15 pm - Shauna got two songs correct

"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

"Footloose" - Kenny Loggins

"Maniac" - Michael Sembello

February 13, 2023

7:15 am - Angie Z got two songs correct

"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

"Footloose" - Kenny Loggins

"Gloria" - Laura Branigan

4:15 pm - Diana got two songs correct

"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

"Footloose" - Kenny Loggins

"Stayin' Alive" - Bee Gees

February 10, 2023

7:15 am - Cindy got one song correct

"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

"Eye of the Tiger" - Survivor

"Lyin' Eyes" - Eagles

4:15 pm - Johanna got two songs correct

"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

"Footloose" - Kenny Loggins

"Flashdance - What A Feeling" - Irene Cara

February 9, 2023

7:15 am - Mike got one song correct

"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

"Danger Zone" - Kenny Loggins

"Santa Monica" - Theory of a Deadman

4:15 pm - Corri got one song correct

"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

"Hungry Heart" - Bruce Springsteen

"Hungry Like The Wolf" - Duran Duran

February 8, 2023

7:15 am - Christine got one song correct

"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

"It Doesn't Really Matter" - Platinum Blonde

"Nothing Is Going To Stop Us Now" - Starship

4:15 pm - Kyli got one song correct

"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

"Yes" - Merry Clayton

"Overload" - Angels & Airwaves

February 7, 2023

7:15 am - Lolly got one song correct

"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

"Sweet Emotion" - Aerosmith

"In the Air Tonight" - Phil Collins

4:15 pm - Colleen got one song correct

"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

"She's Like The Wind" - Patrick Swayze

"I've Had The Time Of My Life" - Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes

February 6, 2023

7:15 am - Nick got zero songs correct

"Everybody Wants to Rule the World" - Tears For Fears

"King of Pain" - The Police

no guess

4:15 pm - Mike got zero songs correct