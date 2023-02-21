BOUNCE Bon Voyage Montage
Congratulations to Stefanie who solved our Bon Voyage “80`s Movie Soundtrack” Montage, and won herself a $4000 Dream Vacation.
If you missed it, you can listen to how it all went down below.
Guesses
February 16, 2023
7:15 am - Don got two songs correct
-
"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen
-
"Footloose" - Kenny Loggins
-
"Manhunt" - Karen Kamon
4:15 pm - Stefanie got all three songs correct and is the winner of the Bon Voyage Montage!
-
"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen
-
"Footloose" - Kenny Loggins
-
"Don't You(Forget About Me)" - Simple Minds
February 15, 2023
7:15 am - Stefanie got two songs correct
-
"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen
-
"Footloose" - Kenny Loggins
-
"I Love Rock 'n' Roll" - Joan Jett
4:15 pm - Mark got two songs correct
-
"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen
-
"Footloose" - Kenny Loggins
-
"Hearbreaker" - Pat Benatar
February 14, 2023
7:15 am - Adelaide got two songs correct
-
"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen
-
"Footloose" - Kenny Loggins
-
"Bad to the Bone" - George Thorogood
4:15 pm - Shauna got two songs correct
-
"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen
-
"Footloose" - Kenny Loggins
-
"Maniac" - Michael Sembello
February 13, 2023
7:15 am - Angie Z got two songs correct
-
"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen
-
"Footloose" - Kenny Loggins
-
"Gloria" - Laura Branigan
4:15 pm - Diana got two songs correct
-
"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen
-
"Footloose" - Kenny Loggins
-
"Stayin' Alive" - Bee Gees
February 10, 2023
7:15 am - Cindy got one song correct
-
"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen
-
"Eye of the Tiger" - Survivor
-
"Lyin' Eyes" - Eagles
4:15 pm - Johanna got two songs correct
-
"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen
-
"Footloose" - Kenny Loggins
-
"Flashdance - What A Feeling" - Irene Cara
February 9, 2023
7:15 am - Mike got one song correct
-
"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen
-
"Danger Zone" - Kenny Loggins
-
"Santa Monica" - Theory of a Deadman
4:15 pm - Corri got one song correct
-
"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen
-
"Hungry Heart" - Bruce Springsteen
-
"Hungry Like The Wolf" - Duran Duran
February 8, 2023
7:15 am - Christine got one song correct
-
"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen
-
"It Doesn't Really Matter" - Platinum Blonde
-
"Nothing Is Going To Stop Us Now" - Starship
4:15 pm - Kyli got one song correct
-
"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen
-
"Yes" - Merry Clayton
-
"Overload" - Angels & Airwaves
February 7, 2023
7:15 am - Lolly got one song correct
-
"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen
-
"Sweet Emotion" - Aerosmith
-
"In the Air Tonight" - Phil Collins
4:15 pm - Colleen got one song correct
-
"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen
-
"She's Like The Wind" - Patrick Swayze
-
"I've Had The Time Of My Life" - Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes
February 6, 2023
7:15 am - Nick got zero songs correct
-
"Everybody Wants to Rule the World" - Tears For Fears
-
"King of Pain" - The Police
-
no guess
4:15 pm - Mike got zero songs correct
-
"Careless Whisper" - George Michael
-
no guess
-
no guess