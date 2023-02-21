iHeartRadio
BOUNCE Bon Voyage Montage

Bon Voyage Montage BOUNCE banner

Congratulations to Stefanie who solved our Bon Voyage “80`s Movie Soundtrack” Montage, and won herself a $4000 Dream Vacation.

 

If you missed it, you can listen to how it all went down below.

 

Guesses

February 16, 2023

7:15 am - Don got two songs correct

  • "Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

  • "Footloose" - Kenny Loggins

  • "Manhunt" - Karen Kamon

4:15 pm - Stefanie got all three songs correct and is the winner of the Bon Voyage Montage!

  • "Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

  • "Footloose" - Kenny Loggins

  • "Don't You(Forget About Me)" - Simple Minds

February 15, 2023

7:15 am - Stefanie got two songs correct

  • "Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

  • "Footloose" - Kenny Loggins

  • "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" - Joan Jett

4:15 pm - Mark got two songs correct

  • "Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

  • "Footloose" - Kenny Loggins

  • "Hearbreaker" - Pat Benatar

 

February 14, 2023

7:15 am - Adelaide got two songs correct

  • "Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

  • "Footloose" - Kenny Loggins

  • "Bad to the Bone" - George Thorogood

4:15 pm - Shauna got two songs correct

  • "Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

  • "Footloose" - Kenny Loggins

  • "Maniac" - Michael Sembello

 

February 13, 2023

7:15 am - Angie Z got two songs correct

  • "Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

  • "Footloose" - Kenny Loggins

  • "Gloria" - Laura Branigan

4:15 pm - Diana got two songs correct

  • "Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

  • "Footloose" - Kenny Loggins

  • "Stayin' Alive" - Bee Gees

 

February 10, 2023

7:15 am - Cindy got one song correct

  • "Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

  • "Eye of the Tiger" - Survivor

  • "Lyin' Eyes" - Eagles

4:15 pm - Johanna got two songs correct

  • "Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

  • "Footloose" - Kenny Loggins

  • "Flashdance - What A Feeling" - Irene Cara

 

February 9, 2023

7:15 am - Mike got one song correct

  • "Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

  • "Danger Zone" - Kenny Loggins

  • "Santa Monica" - Theory of a Deadman

4:15 pm - Corri got one song correct

  • "Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

  • "Hungry Heart" - Bruce Springsteen

  • "Hungry Like The Wolf" - Duran Duran

 

February 8, 2023

7:15 am - Christine got one song correct

  • "Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

  • "It Doesn't Really Matter" - Platinum Blonde

  • "Nothing Is Going To Stop Us Now" - Starship

4:15 pm - Kyli got one song correct

  • "Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

  • "Yes" - Merry Clayton

  • "Overload" - Angels & Airwaves

 

February 7, 2023

7:15 am - Lolly got one song correct

  • "Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

  • "Sweet Emotion" - Aerosmith

  • "In the Air Tonight" - Phil Collins

4:15 pm - Colleen got one song correct

  • "Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carmen

  • "She's Like The Wind" - Patrick Swayze

  • "I've Had The Time Of My Life" - Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes

 

February 6, 2023

7:15 am - Nick got zero songs correct

  • "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" - Tears For Fears

  • "King of Pain" - The Police

  • no guess

4:15 pm - Mike got zero songs correct

  • "Careless Whisper" - George Michael

  • no guess

  • no guess

 