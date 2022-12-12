Join 103.1 Virgin Radio and BOUNCE 99.9 in a morning of collection for the community! Swing by our back lane with unwrapped toys, warm winter clothes, sleeping bags, hand warmers or new/gently-used coats! The Pembina Pop Up Drop Off is a drive-thru event that will support both the Bear Clan, as well as Salvation Army’s Toy Mountain and Koats for Kids initiatives!

What we’re collecting:

Come see us and drop off your items Thursday, December 15th between 6am and 10am in the back lane of Bell Media studios at 1445 Pembina Hwy!