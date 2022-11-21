The spirit of giving continues! We’re building another Toy Mountain this year to make holiday dreams come true for kids and families in our community! Help us to ensure that every child has something to unwrap this season!

Toy donations are now being accepted at Scotiabank and Toys R Us locations, IKEA and at select Winnipeg Fire Departments. See below to find an address near you.

You can also make a cash donation online.

To enquire about registering your family for Toy Mountain, or to learn about volunteer opportunities with Salvation Army, call 204-946-9490.

103.1 Virgin Radio, BOUNCE 99.9 and Funny 1290 will be broadcasting live on location, December 2nd and 3rd from CF Polo Park, so come down and see us with a non perishable food item or an unwrapped toy!!

Together, Let’s build the Biggest Toy Mountain yet.

THANK YOU

DONATION DROP-OFF LOCATIONS