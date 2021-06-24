On Wednesday, June 30th, in honour of National Indigenous History Month, radio stations across Canada, in partnership with The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund, will hold space for ‘A Day To Listen’.

Over 150,000 Indigenous children were taken away at residential schools, and over 4,100 of those children never returned home. When heartbreaking stories like the 215 children in Kamloops and the growing numbers from former residential school sites emerge, we often don’t know how we can help.

Radio stations across Canada, including this one, are coming together to amplify Indigenous voices in Canada. It will be ‘A Day To Listen’.

For more information, visit the DWF website.