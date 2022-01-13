Bell Let’s Talk Day is January 26, 2022
Whether you take time to listen to a loved one, or encourage a friend to ask for help, when it comes to mental health, now more than ever, every action counts. On Bell Let’s Talk Day, we all have the opportunity to make our voices heard. Join the conversation as you see here, or if you or someone close to you is experiencing a mental health crisis, please find additional local resources below.
If you are in crisis, please go to your nearest hospital or call 911 immediately. For additional resources or tools for you or someone close to you, consider these options...
For Kids & Teens
Kids Help Phone (Text 686868, or call 1-800-668-6868)
For Adults
Canadian Mental Health Association (204-982-6100)
For Students
Higher Learning Foundation (204-295-1834)
For Seniors
Canadian Coalition for Seniors' Mental Health (1-289-846-5383)
For Families & Caregivers
Centre for Addiction And Mental Health (1-800 463-2338)
Black Resources
Indigenous Resources
Aboriginal Health & Wellness Centre of Winnipeg
Multicultural Resources
Multicultural Mental Health Resource Centre
Additional Resources
Mood Disorders Association Of Manitoba (1-800-263-1460)
Turning Leaf Services (1-855-221-5594)
Sara Riel Seneca Warm Line (204-942-9276)
Klinic Crisis Line (1-888-322-3019 / 204-786-8686)
Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line (1-888-292-7565 / 204-786-8631)
Manitoba Suicide Line (1-877-435-7170)
Manitoba Farm, Rural & Northern Support Services (1-866-367-3276)
Schizophrenia Society of Canada (1-800-263-5545)
Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) (1-888-472-0657)
Good 2 Talk (1-866-925-5454)
Mental Health Commission Of Canada (1-613-683-3755)
RaY (Resource Assistance For Youth, Inc.) (204-783-5617)