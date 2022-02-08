The need for blood is constant. Someone in Canada requires blood every 60 seconds! That’s why Canadian Blood Services needs your support!

Help us #FillTheSeats this month to save lives! If you’re over 17 years of age and in good overall health, please consider checking your eligibility and book an appointment in 1 of 3 convenient ways…

Online at blood.ca

By downloading the GiveBlood app

Calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283)

By giving up one hour of your time, you could give someone a lifetime!

To learn more about how your donation can make an impact, and to hear from other patients and donors who make up Canada’s Lifeline, tune into our #FillTheSeats Radiothon this Wednesday, February 16th from 6 am to 6 pm.

Blood donations are needed for patients undergoing surgery, cancer treatments, routine medical treatments for various diseases and disorders and much more. It can often take more than one donor to save a life – for example, up to 50 could be required for a single crash victim. O-negative blood is especially needed right now as it can be transfused to any patient.

Enhanced wellness measures are in effective to ensure your safety and comfort during the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to learn more.

Thank you for helping to save lives! Together, we are Canada’s Lifeline!