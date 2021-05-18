Fur-Ever Home Fridays

Bounce 99.9 is proud to support the Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter - Manitoba’s first registered, non-profit, no-kill animal shelter.

Together we want to ensure every pet has a chance to find their fur-ever home.

Each week we highlight a few adorable adoptable pets now at Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter.



Here are this weeks Bounce 99.9 Featured Adoptables;

Monkey & Olivia Monkey (black and white) and Olivia (grey tabby) are a bonded pair of best friends who are eager to find a home together! They are a laid back and friendly duo, ages 4 and 6, who would appreciate a quiet home to relax in. They enjoy the simplicities in life, such as bird watching, napping in sunbeams, and snuggling up with their favourite people. Another calm cat in the home would be welcomed company, as well as older children. Monkey may start off shy in a new environment, but with Olivia’s confident and affectionate nature, he quickly realizes he is safe. Mr. Waffles Mr. Waffles is a friendly and incredibly affectionate young man. He is confident and enjoys exploring, playing, and most of all, snuggling! A kitten at heart, this handsome 5-year-old has a lot of pep in his step, and would love a home where he will have lots of opportunity to be active. He easily makes friends with everyone he meets, other animals and children included! At the end of the day, a warm lap and some tasty treats will always win his heart. Available now at Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter

3062 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg

204-832-7387