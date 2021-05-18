Fur-Ever Home Fridays
Bounce 99.9 is proud to support the Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter - Manitoba’s first registered, non-profit, no-kill animal shelter.
Together we want to ensure every pet has a chance to find their fur-ever home.
Each week we highlight a few adorable adoptable pets now at Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter.
Here are this weeks Bounce 99.9 Featured Adoptables;
Monkey & Olivia
Monkey (black and white) and Olivia (grey tabby) are a bonded pair of best friends who are eager to find a home together! They are a laid back and friendly duo, ages 4 and 6, who would appreciate a quiet home to relax in. They enjoy the simplicities in life, such as bird watching, napping in sunbeams, and snuggling up with their favourite people. Another calm cat in the home would be welcomed company, as well as older children. Monkey may start off shy in a new environment, but with Olivia’s confident and affectionate nature, he quickly realizes he is safe.
Mr. Waffles
Mr. Waffles is a friendly and incredibly affectionate young man. He is confident and enjoys exploring, playing, and most of all, snuggling! A kitten at heart, this handsome 5-year-old has a lot of pep in his step, and would love a home where he will have lots of opportunity to be active. He easily makes friends with everyone he meets, other animals and children included! At the end of the day, a warm lap and some tasty treats will always win his heart.
Available now at Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter
3062 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg
204-832-7387
The Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter is proud to help over 1,000 animals each year.
Did you know they use over 500 lbs of cat litter each week, and need over 100 lbs EACH of dog kibble and dry cat food per week...
PLUS over 100 cans of cat food per week
Vet bills range from $2,500 to $3,500 each week.
That is just for regular health checks, vaccinations etc.
Special cases of injured or sick animals can increase that cost substantially.
The cost per year ranges between $180,000 - $250,000
Every dollar you donate goes directly to helping animals in need. The Winnipeg Pet Rescue does not receive any government grants and relies solely on the community’s generosity to keep their doors open. We are a registered charitable organization and provide tax receipts for all monetary donations.
