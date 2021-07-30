Pack 2 School

In the lead-up to September, BOUNCE 99.9 is seeking donations of new backpacks and school supplies for children and youth in our community. These continue to be some of the most requested items received by United Way Winnipeg, from its network of agency partners. We need your help to ensure these agencies and family resource centres across Winnipeg can continue to support children and families with the tools they need to succeed in school.

If you’re able to consider, please visit Virgin Radio/BOUNCE Studios (1445 Pembina Highway) to drop off donations of new backpacks containing any of the below most-requested items…

· Lunch bags

· Loose-leaf

· Notebooks

· Pens, pencils, markers

Supplies will be distributed to United Way’s network of agency partners to ensure they get into the hands of children who need them.

With your support, we can make a difference in the lives of those hit hardest by the pandemic, and keep students equipped with the supplies they need to thrive in the school year ahead.