Winter Warm-Up

In the lead-up to winter, the Koats For Kids program is in desperate need of boots for kids and adults, in addition to ski pants and adult and boys’ winter coats. To help fill some of this need, we’ve partnered with The Wonderful World Of Sheepskin to host a winter wear collection drive here at the station (1445 Pembina Highway) on Tuesday, November 9th between 6 am and 6 pm. If you’re able to donate new or gently used clothing items, it can help United Way Winnipeg get a jump-start in making sure our more vulnerable community members stay warm before the colder weather hits.

You can also drop off winter wear at The Wonderful World Of Sheepskin (250 Dufferin Avenue) between 9 am and 5 pm on November 6th and 7th.

Most-needed sizes for current collection requests include…

Winter Boots – all sizes, for kids and adults

Ski Pants – all sizes, for kids and youth

Boys’ Winter Coats – Sizes 5, 10, 12, 14 and 16

Adults’ Winter Coats – all sizes