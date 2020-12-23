LifeWithCharlie - Only 8 Days, 12 Hours, 42 Minutes & 6 Seconds To Go!

It’s been a hot minute since I checked in here. Like, REAL hot.

Truth is, it’s just more time with a screen in my face and quite frankly, I’m over it! #Screenburn

What can I say about 2020? That you aren’t already thinking? It’s been HELL.

But it’s also been kinda beautiful.

It’s like the old saying, ‘We’re All In The Same Storm, But Not The Same Boat’.

For some, it meant reconnecting with their families at home.

For others, it kept them away from them.

Some worked from home, learned new skills, organized their spaces and finished that renovation they never had time for before.

Some lost their jobs and struggled in a way they could have never imagined.

And for anyone living with addiction, I SEE YOU.

This year has been the ULTIMATE test for us. I took a LOTTA naps these past, what? 9 months?! If I’m sleeping, I’m not drinking. Course, that trick only works when Charlie’s at school and I’m not working...So, I guess I take a lotta late morning naps.

One thing’s for sure, when push came to shove, we stuck together and did our best. No matter what our best looked like. And no matter what 2021 brings, we will get through it, together, again.

So, cheers (with a Budweiser Zero) to you and your family, this Holiday Season! And an extra HUGE thank you to our Premier, Stephen McNeil and Head Doctor, Strang. They have been honest, heartfelt and SMART from the beginning and kept us all as safe as possible.

MERRY CHRISTMAS & ALL THE BEST IN 2021!

Love, K8 & Charlie ❌⭕️

#574DaysDry