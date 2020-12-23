iHeartRadio

The C100 VIP

Sign up to receive the #Team100 Newsletter from C100.

Logo

The C100 VIP

*
*
*
Yes – I would like to receive the latest selected newsletters from C100. I understand my First name, last name, and e-mail address will be provided to C100 and that C100 agrees not to share this information. I understand I can withdraw my consent at any time by contacting C100.
2900 Agricola Street, Halifax, NS, B3K 6A7  -   902-453-2524  -   Brad.Muir@bellmedia.ca  -   Jamie.kennedy@bellmedia.ca
Instagram
100247
Sms*

#LifeWithCharlie - Only 8 Days, 12 Hours, 42 Minutes & 6 Seconds To Go!

Kate

It’s been a hot minute since I checked in here. Like, REAL hot.

Truth is, it’s just more time with a screen in my face and quite frankly, I’m over it! #Screenburn 

What can I say about 2020? That you aren’t already thinking? It’s been HELL. 

But it’s also been kinda beautiful.

It’s like the old saying, ‘We’re All In The Same Storm, But Not The Same Boat’. 

For some, it meant reconnecting with their families at home.

For others, it kept them away from them.

Some worked from home, learned new skills, organized their spaces and finished that renovation they never had time for before.

Some lost their jobs and struggled in a way they could have never imagined.

And for anyone living with addiction, I SEE YOU.

This year has been the ULTIMATE test for us. I took a LOTTA naps these past, what? 9 months?! If I’m sleeping, I’m not drinking. Course, that trick only works when Charlie’s at school and I’m not working...So, I guess I take a lotta late morning naps. 

One thing’s for sure, when push came to shove, we stuck together and did our best. No matter what our best looked like.  And no matter what 2021 brings, we will get through it, together, again.

So, cheers (with a Budweiser Zero) to you and your family, this Holiday Season! And an extra HUGE thank you to our Premier, Stephen McNeil and Head Doctor, Strang. They have been honest, heartfelt and SMART from the beginning and kept us all as safe as possible. 

MERRY CHRISTMAS & ALL THE BEST IN 2021!

Love, K8 & Charlie ❌⭕️

#574DaysDry 

Blogs

The C100 VIP

Sign up to receive the #Team100 Newsletter from C100.

Logo

The C100 VIP

*
*
*
Yes – I would like to receive the latest selected newsletters from C100. I understand my First name, last name, and e-mail address will be provided to C100 and that C100 agrees not to share this information. I understand I can withdraw my consent at any time by contacting C100.
2900 Agricola Street, Halifax, NS, B3K 6A7  -   902-453-2524  -   Brad.Muir@bellmedia.ca  -   Jamie.kennedy@bellmedia.ca
C100 Christmas Music BB Img with link
C100 All Christmas Music BB