Adam Stirling Hour 1 - March 11 - 2021

In the first hour of today’s show, Adam discusses the recent death of a woman near Beacon Hill Park that has been ruled a homicide. Later, A report by RATES-DOT-CA found Langford to be the ‘most livable’ community in the country. Langford Mayor Stew Young joined Adam to talk about what put his community at the top of the list.