Adam Stirling Hour 1 - May 7 - 2021

In the first hour of today’s show, last week, Penelope the beloved HarbourCats unofficial mascot was snatched from her home near Royal Athletic Park. Christian Stewart, Assistant GM, Victoria HarbourCats, joined Adam to share the good news that Penelope has now returned home safely. Later, Adam was joined by Mike Kozakowski from Citified-dot-CA for their weekly roundtable discussion.