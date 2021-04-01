Adam Stirling Hour 2 - April 1 - 2021

In this hour, an Oak Bay home was recently listed by a dark web scammer without the actual home owner knowing. Matthew Baldwin is the brother of the homeowner who was scammed and he joined Adam to discuss what happened. Later, Michael Mulligan, Barrister & Solicitor, Mulligan Defence Lawyers, joined Adam for their weekly segment on legal stories that are of interest to the CFAX audience. This week they discussed property title rights.