Adam Stirling Hour 2 - April 21 - 2021

In this hour, neighbours are protesting around a planned supportive housing project in Central Saanich that they weren’t consulted on. Steve Manchur - Central Saanich resident, joined Adam to talk about the situation. Later, the federal government unveiled a plan to create a national disability benefit in their 2021 budget. Jewelles Smith - Communications and Government Relations Coordinator, Council of Canadians with Disabilities (CCD), joined Adam to talk about why this is important for disabled Canadians.