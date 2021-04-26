Adam Stirling Hour 2 - April 26 - 2021

In this hour, Tina Starkey is a Vic West resident and dog owner. Since winter she has been the victim of three notable cases of harassment while walking her dog, and is now seeking self-defense training. She joined Adam to explain what she’s been seeing in her neighbourhood and what measures she is taking in order to feel safe. Later, Is Canada facing a third wave of COVID-19 or this is a new epidemic? Dr. Tom Koch - author of Cartographies of Disease and Disease Maps: Epidemics on the Ground, and medical geographer at the University of British Columbia, joined Adam to explain why he says what we are currently experiencing is a new epidemic caused by “variants of concern”.