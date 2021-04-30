Adam Stirling Hour 2 - April 30 - 2021

In this hour, Countries such as Japan, Israel and Denmark are already using vaccine passports as a way of getting life and the economy back to normal. Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the British Columbia Restaurant and Food Services Association, joined Adam to chat about if B.C. restaurants should use vaccine passports. Later, Chris Foord, Cycling Advocate & Traffic Safety Planner, joined Adam to talk about the Richardson st bike lane project and how much public consultation went into it.