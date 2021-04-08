Adam Stirling Hour 2 - April 8 - 2021

In this hour, The province has committed to eliminating the cell phone dead zone between Sooke and Port Renfrew. Vickie Weber, senior manager of Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue, spoke with Adam about this will help search and rescue efforts in the area. Later, Michael Mulligan, Barrister & Solicitor, Mulligan Defence Lawyers, joined Adam for their weekly segment on legal stories that are of interest to the CFAX audience.