Adam Stirling Hour 2 - April 9 - 2021

In this hour, ninety-nine per cent of BC’s hospitality businesses have reported declines in revenue since last Monday’s “circuit breaker” Public Health Order banning indoor dining. The provincial government has announced $50 million in relief for those businesses. Adam spoke with Jeff Guignard, Executive Director, The Alliance of Beverage Licensees (ABLE BC), about the support for restaurants. Later, the BC teachers’ union is asking for COVID-19 data in schools from the provincial government. Teri Mooring - BC Teachers Federation President, spoke with Adam about why it’s important for them to have this information to inform decisions.