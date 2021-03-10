Adam Stirling Hour 2 - March 10 - 2021

In this hour, British Columbia's health minister Adrian Dix is blaming Telus for the issues with the call centres in the first days of vaccine booking in the province. Renee Merrifield, BC Liberal Health Critic, joined Adam to discuss what went wrong and who should take responsibility. Later, Sue Robins is a mother of a grade 12 student that is medically-compromised and hasn’t been able to attend school for over one year. She joined the program to explain her family’s situation and how they were left behind by the Ministry of Education.