Adam Stirling Hour 2 - March 11 - 2021

In this hour, Troy Clifford, President of The Ambulance Paramedics of BC Union, joined the program to explain why B.C. paramedics have reached a breaking point with B.C. Emergency Health Services cancelling job sharing amid what the union has called a major staff shortage. Later, Michael Mulligan, Barrister & Solicitor, Mulligan Defence Lawyers, joined Adam for their weekly segment on legal stories that are of interest to the CFAX audience.