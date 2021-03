Adam Stirling Hour 2 - March 15 - 2021

In this hour, Adam spoke with Jorge Lozano, father of Brianna Lozano who was found dead in Beacon Hill Park recently. Lozano wants his daughter’s murderer to be found so no other women are harmed or murdered. Later, Steve Wallace, owner of Wallace Driving School, joined Adam to remind drivers that police on VancouverIsland are cracking down on distracted driving.