Adam Stirling Hour 2 - March 16 - 2021

In this hour, Adam spoke with Dr. Horacio Bach - Adjunct Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, UBC Faculty of Medicine, about Fatigue, soreness and fever being side-effects of the vaccine that are completely normal. Later, The CRD board recently voted against introducing new parking fees at Greater Victoria regional parks. Geoff Young – Vice Chair of the Regional Parks Committee, joined Adam to explain why the board came to this decision.