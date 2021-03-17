Adam Stirling Hour 2 - March 17 - 2021

In this hour, B.C. health officials are working with faith leaders on plans to safely resume in-person religious services. Pastor Greg Pearson, First Baptist Church Victoria, spoke with Adam about how it will affect them. Later, Jeanette Harper’s mother lives in long term-care, and Harper says her mother has been failed by the province. Adam spoke with her about how the government can better serve those living in long term care.