Adam Stirling Hour 2 - March 18 - 2021

In this hour, Adam spoke with Mike Old, Hospital Employees Union, following a police shooting earlier this week at Royal Jubilee Hospital. Old says the volume and severity of violent attacks against hospital workers across the province. Later, Michael Mulligan, Barrister & Solicitor, Mulligan Defence Lawyers, joined Adam for their weekly segment on legal stories that are of interest to the CFAX audience.