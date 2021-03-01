​Adam Stirling Hour 2 - March 2 - 2020

In this hour, MLA Tom Shypitka, BC Liberal Critic for Energy, Mines, & Low Carbon Innovation, joined Adam to share his reaction to the BC government moving ahead with the Site C dam project despite the $16 billion price tag. Later, the BC Teachers Federation is questioning why the province won't make elementary students wear masks if the policy seems to work in other provinces. Teri Mooring, President of BCTF, spoke with Adam about making masks mandatory in elementary schools.